×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Former Gqeberha man rescues family trapped in Kiwi ferry lift

Devon Darlow and friend step in to help dad and children locked in airless elevator of stranded vessel

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 10 February 2023

A former Gqeberha man has been hailed as a hero in New Zealand after he and a friend saved a ferry passenger and his children who were stuck in an on-board elevator and running out of oxygen.

Devon Darlow, 24, a Westering high school alumnus who lived in Kabega Park before emigrating with his family to New Zealand nine years ago, was returning from a hunting trip when the incident occurred...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Energy, crime and water: Five key takeaways from Sona 2023 speech
EFF's Julius Malema and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula thrown out of Sona 2023

Most Read