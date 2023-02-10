Former Gqeberha man rescues family trapped in Kiwi ferry lift
Devon Darlow and friend step in to help dad and children locked in airless elevator of stranded vessel
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 10 February 2023
A former Gqeberha man has been hailed as a hero in New Zealand after he and a friend saved a ferry passenger and his children who were stuck in an on-board elevator and running out of oxygen.
Devon Darlow, 24, a Westering high school alumnus who lived in Kabega Park before emigrating with his family to New Zealand nine years ago, was returning from a hunting trip when the incident occurred...
Former Gqeberha man rescues family trapped in Kiwi ferry lift
Devon Darlow and friend step in to help dad and children locked in airless elevator of stranded vessel
A former Gqeberha man has been hailed as a hero in New Zealand after he and a friend saved a ferry passenger and his children who were stuck in an on-board elevator and running out of oxygen.
Devon Darlow, 24, a Westering high school alumnus who lived in Kabega Park before emigrating with his family to New Zealand nine years ago, was returning from a hunting trip when the incident occurred...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics