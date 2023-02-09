ATM leader, Vuyo Zungula became the first MP to be thrown out of parliament on Thursday as President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula called for the parliamentary protection services to eject him from the house, because he had defied her directions.
Zungula had rose on a point of order, accusing the speaker of interrupting MPs before they had completed their sentiments. He had described Ramaphosa as “illegitimate”.
The ATM MP had been the third to express his disapproval of Ramaphosa delivering the state of the nation address after the EFF’s Julius Malemaa and Floyd Shivambu.
The EFF had questioned how Ramaphosa could convene the same parliament which had hauled to court, referring to the Section 89 panel’s report on review at the Constitutional Court. He (Ramaphosa) has lodged an application to review and set aside the findings of the Section 89 independent panel, which found that he has a case to answer on the Phala Phala farm scandal.
After Zungula’s exit, another EFF MP rose to the podium to ask that Ramaphosa address allegations of gender-based violence. She claimed he had been involved in a GBV-related incident surrounding Ramaphosa’s housekeeper at his Phala Phala farm.
It had been alleged that she had been kidnapped, assaulted and illegally interrogated surrounding millions which disappeared from Ramaphosa’s farm.
Zungula becomes first casualty of Sona address as he is escorted out of parliament
Image: SUPPLIED
ATM leader, Vuyo Zungula became the first MP to be thrown out of parliament on Thursday as President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the state of the nation address.
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula called for the parliamentary protection services to eject him from the house, because he had defied her directions.
Zungula had rose on a point of order, accusing the speaker of interrupting MPs before they had completed their sentiments. He had described Ramaphosa as “illegitimate”.
The ATM MP had been the third to express his disapproval of Ramaphosa delivering the state of the nation address after the EFF’s Julius Malemaa and Floyd Shivambu.
The EFF had questioned how Ramaphosa could convene the same parliament which had hauled to court, referring to the Section 89 panel’s report on review at the Constitutional Court. He (Ramaphosa) has lodged an application to review and set aside the findings of the Section 89 independent panel, which found that he has a case to answer on the Phala Phala farm scandal.
After Zungula’s exit, another EFF MP rose to the podium to ask that Ramaphosa address allegations of gender-based violence. She claimed he had been involved in a GBV-related incident surrounding Ramaphosa’s housekeeper at his Phala Phala farm.
It had been alleged that she had been kidnapped, assaulted and illegally interrogated surrounding millions which disappeared from Ramaphosa’s farm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News