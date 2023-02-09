President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his seventh state of the nation address on Thursday at 7pm to parliament at the City Hall in Cape Town.
The president is under pressure to outline concise plans on how the government plans to curb socioeconomic challenges such as worsening load-shedding that has affected many households and businesses.
Ramaphosa is also expected to address the economic recovery plans in place as well as what is being done to resolve the high unemployment rate.
WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Sona speech
