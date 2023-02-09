The real state of the nation
Joblessness, violent crime, power and water outages, crumbling infrastructure should top president’s to-do list, Bay residents say
By Andisa Bonani and Riaan Marais - 09 February 2023
As President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Thursday night, in the Eastern Cape many people will tune in from their dilapidated shacks as water outages, mass shootings and load-shedding become the norm — and that is the real state of our nation.
So bad are the roads, schools and infrastructure, residents have taken it upon themselves to fill potholes and paint street markings while thousands of parents bemoan the shoddy buildings, absent ablution facilities and lack of school supplies for their children...
