×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Six-year-old discovers granny's body on floor covered in blood after suspected rape

09 February 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The suspect is expected to be charged and will appear before Makwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 09 February 2023 facing possible charges of rape and murder.
The suspect is expected to be charged and will appear before Makwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 09 February 2023 facing possible charges of rape and murder.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

An 18-year-old youth is facing possible charges of rape and murder of an elderly woman and is expected to appear in the Makwane magistrate’s court in the Free State on Thursday morning.

According to the police, a six-year-old from Ditading Village of Makwane in QwaQwa discovered his 60-year-old granny's body lying on the floor covered in blood when he returned from school.

“It's alleged that on Tuesday, at about 2pm, the young boy came home from school and discovered the body of his granny. His mother and police arrived and found the 60-year-old woman, who is the sister-in-law to the son's mother, was allegedly murdered and believed to have been raped. She is a resident of Thabong-Lusaka section of Makwane Village,” said police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring.

Mophiring said it was established during preliminary investigations, that an 18-year-old boy from the same house could be involved because police found evidence which led to his arrest.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read