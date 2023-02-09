Rocklands man convicted for rape, murder of five-year-old
Gysman also found guilty of raping 50-year-old woman
After initially pleading not guilty to two counts of rape and the murder of a five-year-old girl, Ricardo Gysman was found guilty as charged in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.
Judge Bulelwa Pakati did not mince words when sentencing the 26-year-old Rocklands man after finding the state had proved beyond reasonable doubt that Gysman was guilty, and vehemently rejected his version as false...
