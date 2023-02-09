×

News

Pint-sized piano maestro excels in international exam

09 February 2023

A St Francis Bay College pupil has been hitting all the right notes, managing to claim a spot on the coveted Trinity College London board’s Eastern Cape list of top achievers.

Despite only being in grade 5, Murray-John Boonzaier is already drawing a lot of attention in music circles after become one of more than 100 provincial candidates awarded 90% or above in the annual music assessment...

