Pint-sized piano maestro excels in international exam
A St Francis Bay College pupil has been hitting all the right notes, managing to claim a spot on the coveted Trinity College London board’s Eastern Cape list of top achievers.
Despite only being in grade 5, Murray-John Boonzaier is already drawing a lot of attention in music circles after become one of more than 100 provincial candidates awarded 90% or above in the annual music assessment...
Pint-sized piano maestro excels in international exam
A St Francis Bay College pupil has been hitting all the right notes, managing to claim a spot on the coveted Trinity College London board’s Eastern Cape list of top achievers.
Despite only being in grade 5, Murray-John Boonzaier is already drawing a lot of attention in music circles after become one of more than 100 provincial candidates awarded 90% or above in the annual music assessment...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News