Police in Gqeberha are investigating the murder and attempted murder of two men who were gunned down in Bluewater Bay on Wednesday night, allegedly by men dressed in police uniforms.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident occurred at about 8.15pm when the driver of a white Kia Picanto, with two passengers, was heading down Lynn Street.
“It is alleged that the Kia was stopped by a black vehicle.
“Four males wearing police uniforms got out and approached them.
“The occupants of the Kia climbed out as they assumed that their vehicle would be searched.
“Two of the suspects suddenly pulled out firearms and started shooting at the victims,” Swart said.
A male passenger, 37, was fatally wounded, while the driver, 44, sustained a gunshot wound to the head, but survived.
He was taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
And female passenger escaped unharmed.
The name of the deceased will be released once his next of kin have been notified.
After the shooting the suspects fled the scene in their own vehicle as well as the victims’ Kia.
The Kia was later found abandoned on the N2, a few kilometres from the scene.
While detectives from the Swartkops police station were investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and hijacking, Swart said the motive for the incident was yet to determined.
HeraldLIVE
One dead, another wounded in Bluewater Bay shooting
News reporter
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
Police in Gqeberha are investigating the murder and attempted murder of two men who were gunned down in Bluewater Bay on Wednesday night, allegedly by men dressed in police uniforms.
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the incident occurred at about 8.15pm when the driver of a white Kia Picanto, with two passengers, was heading down Lynn Street.
“It is alleged that the Kia was stopped by a black vehicle.
“Four males wearing police uniforms got out and approached them.
“The occupants of the Kia climbed out as they assumed that their vehicle would be searched.
“Two of the suspects suddenly pulled out firearms and started shooting at the victims,” Swart said.
A male passenger, 37, was fatally wounded, while the driver, 44, sustained a gunshot wound to the head, but survived.
He was taken to hospital in a private vehicle.
And female passenger escaped unharmed.
The name of the deceased will be released once his next of kin have been notified.
After the shooting the suspects fled the scene in their own vehicle as well as the victims’ Kia.
The Kia was later found abandoned on the N2, a few kilometres from the scene.
While detectives from the Swartkops police station were investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and hijacking, Swart said the motive for the incident was yet to determined.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News