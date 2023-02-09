Police in Gqeberha are pleaded to the public for assistance in identifying the burnt body of a man which was found near the Bayland informal settlement on Thursday morning.
The charred remains were burnt beyond recognition.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said KwaDwesi police responded to a complaint at about 7.30am.
“On arrival, the body of an unknown man was found burnt beyond recognition,” she said.
“A murder case is under investigation.”
Anyone who can assist in tracing the family or may be able to identify the deceased should contact the KwaDwesi police on 082-442-0964 or their nearest police station or send information via the MySAPS app.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay police appeal for help in identifying burnt body
Image: GARETH WILSON
HeraldLIVE
