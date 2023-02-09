The report had found Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer concerning what transpired at his Limpopo farm in 2020.
Malema claims there's a 'state-sponsored' threat on his life
Image: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
EFF leader Julius Malema has claimed there is a state-sponsored threat on his life.
According to Malema, the intelligence information he received was that he was going to be stabbed by one of the parliament security officers.
So concerned was Malema about the threat that he informed the deputy minister of police but was awaiting feedback.
Malema revealed this to the media just minutes after being forcefully removed from the National Assembly for disrupting the state of the nation address.
He said the attempt on his life was premeditated as those behind the plan had anticipated the EFF’s move to disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech.
“When I came here, crime intelligence told me there is a person deployed among the white shirts with a sharp object so that when I get pushed out I must be stabbed with the sharp object,” Malema claimed.
EFF MPs were ejected from the National Assembly after raising points of order every time Ramaphosa attempted to speak.
When Malema took to the stage with a placard parliament officers grabbed him and various other EFF MPs.
Their gripe was that Ramaphosa cannot address the nation as he has shown no confidence in parliament by taking the Phala Phala report to court.
Image: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
