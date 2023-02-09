KwaNobuhle pupil manifests dream of studying actuarial science

A KwaNobuhle resident has exchanged his quite family orientated life for an opportunity to excel in the big city after being accepted to the study the highly selective Actuarial Science degree at the University of Johannesburg.
Hlumelo Koli’s stellar matric results which including four distinctions — including maths (92%) and science (89%) — saw him take the next step towards his dream career and improving his family’s financial circumstances.
The alumnus of Marymount RC Secondary School in Kariega advised the class of 2023 to take heed of his mantra — hard work pays; nothing is impossible.
Koli attributed his success to his parents who, he said, were very supportive and only wanted the best for him.
“I grew up in a positive environment, with hard-working family and friends who all push each other to reach the best of our abilities,” he said.
“I always try to persevere, and remind myself of the need to try my best to work hard and succeed, so that I will better my family’s financial situation.”
And while his family and school have contributed immensely to his achievement, the additional lessons from the Engen Maths and Science School developed and progressed on that foundation.
He attended Engen Maths and Science School (EMSS) supplementary classes every Saturday from grade 10 to matric.
“[The classes] really assisted me to reach my full potential.
“The EMSS extra lessons exposed me to excellent teachers, who revised concepts, and we practised past papers which was very helpful.”
Engen’s manager of transformation and stakeholder engagement, Dr James Nyawera, says the programme has been running for more 35 years, and offers underprivileged grade 10-12 pupils free supplementary maths, science and English tuition on Saturdays at 10 locations across SA.
“These subjects are considered critical in addressing the country’s technical and engineering skills shortage, as well as spurring economic growth and development,” Nyawera said.
“The EMSS programme seeks to harness the potential of talented young people in difficult circumstances and also to contribute to the pool of scarce skills in the country.”
Engen will host a series of awards ceremonies in February at the EMSS centres across SA to honour top achievers like Koli.
These centres include Cape Town, Gqeberha, East London, Cala and Johannesburg, as well as centres in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Starting off in the late 1980s as Engen Saturday Schools, EMSS remains central to Engen’s efforts to contribute to the growth and transformation of SA,” Nyawera said.
“The programme has worked tirelessly to help transform young underprivileged people’s lives, with a focus of creating a diverse and vibrant workforce.”
Nyawera said Engen was incredibly proud of Koli and all EMSS pupils who completed matric in 2022, often despite very trying circumstances.
HeraldLIVE
KwaNobuhle pupil manifests dream of studying actuarial science
Hlumelo Koli’s stellar matric results aided by Engen Maths and Science School supplementary classes
Image: Supplied
HeraldLIVE
