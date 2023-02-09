×

News

It’s all systems go for DA’s elective congress

Chantel King and Andrew Whitfield vying for provincial leader post

By Andisa Bonani - 09 February 2023

Hundreds of DA voting delegates across the Eastern Cape will descend on Graaff-Reinet on February 24 and 25 to elect new leaders at the party’s provincial congress.

The DA confirmed 370 voting delegates would participate, with the Nelson Mandela Bay region taking the most — 110 delegates. ..

