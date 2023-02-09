“Mark Pilgrim” landed on the Twitter trends list after people took to their social media timelines to send out condolences to Mark’s family.
Hot 1027 radio jock Mark Pilgrim is alive, asks SA to be weary of fake news
Image: Instagram/ Mark Pilgrim
Hot 1027 FM has damned people fuelling unverified reports that radio personality Mark Pilgrim has died.
The radio station issued a statement setting the record straight on Thursday evening after viral reports of a man with a similar name and surname passed away.
“HOT 1027 would like to inform the public that Mark Pilgrim has not passed on. Social media posts suggesting he’s died are incorrect. Mark has asked that people refrain from sharing fake news around his condition,” said HOT 1027 MD Lloyd Madurai.
“Mark Pilgrim” landed on the Twitter trends list after people took to their social media timelines to send out condolences to Mark’s family.
However, it emerged that another man (Mark Bowers) had unfortunately succumbed to cancer. His brother-in-law, a man named James Pilgrim shared the news of Mark's death on his Facebook to notify friends and family.
The radio jock, who often takes to social media to update his fans about his fight with cancer, is still fighting for his life.
The media personality who has been journaling his fight with cancer said he felt his body was depleted when giving a recent update.
“A lot of sleeping the past few days. Body is depleted. After chemo and immuno last Thursday it’s been pouring out both ends. I’m like a shrivelled pea,” he wrote.
“Really skinny at the moment. Having more fluid drained from abdomen so my tummy has a bit of space for food. It’s a journey. It’s not easy. Baby steps. Still have the end goal in sight where myself, Adrienne and the girls are walking on the beach with our future golden retriever.”
Fans continue to send love, light and prayers to Mark.
