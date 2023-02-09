Gold star for Gqeberha launch of UK-based wellness programme
Goldster delivers wide range of activities online to support a healthy journey of ageing
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 09 February 2023
With an offering of more than 400 interactive Web-based health and fitness activities aimed at healthy ageing, Goldster, a lifestyle and wellness phenomenon, has taken the UK by storm.
And with its launch in Gqeberha this week, SA is the first country outside the UK to bring the programme to local shores thanks to local wine expert Olga Hafner...
Gold star for Gqeberha launch of UK-based wellness programme
Goldster delivers wide range of activities online to support a healthy journey of ageing
With an offering of more than 400 interactive Web-based health and fitness activities aimed at healthy ageing, Goldster, a lifestyle and wellness phenomenon, has taken the UK by storm.
And with its launch in Gqeberha this week, SA is the first country outside the UK to bring the programme to local shores thanks to local wine expert Olga Hafner...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News