The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, which represents thousands of retailers, producers and other businesses, called on Ramaphosa to suspend fuel levies, fight illicit trade, and fix basic infrastructure and load-shedding.
Their requests were contained in a letter to the president on behalf of the CEOs of BAT East and Southern Africa, Bidfood, Massmart, Famous Brands, Exclusive Books, Magalies Citrus, Mars, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Tiger Brands, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, PepsiCo, Spar, OBC and the Clicks Group.
“The consumer goods industry’s contribution to GDP is significant and also the country’s largest employer. Millions of people depend on us for their livelihoods.
“We are alarmed and dismayed by the levels of load-shedding which we have had to endure over the past decade and which have escalated catastrophically in recent months.
“While we have maintained our operations and supply chains so far by using emergency power generators, [but] this has been at an unsustainable financial cost. It is crippling our businesses and will, in the end, mean much higher prices for consumers who are already under severe financial strain.
“The deterioration of other essential infrastructure — including water, roads, rail and policing — all make our tasks, and those of thousands of other businesses around the country, more difficult.
“If this crisis continues we will not be able to guarantee supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods. The government needs to understand this rather than believe we can maintain business as usual.
“We require urgent and decisive action from government to solve the crises and specific steps to ensure the consumer goods industry can fulfil its role as an essential service for every family,” the letter read.
Citizens also made their voices heard on social media, calling for less talk and more action.
From fixing load-shedding to electric cars: Here’s what's on SA’s Sona wishlist
Digital Editor
Image: GCIS.
As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his state of the nation address on Thursday evening, South Africans have shared issues they would like to hear him tackle.
The annual speech will be made by Ramaphosa at 7pm in the Cape Town City Hall as parliament is still being repaired after a fire last year.
South Africa faces several crises, including load-shedding, fuel and food price hikes, crime, unemployment, and service delivery failures.
Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena said nothing but a “total reset” of government would do.
“An honest state of the nation address would go like this: 'Fellow South Africans. We have failed. We have tried. But we are incompetent and we are thieves. Nothing more. We apologise. We will resign tomorrow as a collective and allow the nation to reset. Once more, apologies',” Mokoena said.
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis asked Ramaphosa to “devolve energy, policing and rail to well-run local governments”.
“We believe these simple immediate measures can have a huge positive affect in the daily lives of citizens.
“Making these changes is about people, not politics. Use your state of the nation address to turn the tide on state failure and give South Africans renewed hope for the future”.
The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, which represents thousands of retailers, producers and other businesses, called on Ramaphosa to suspend fuel levies, fight illicit trade, and fix basic infrastructure and load-shedding.
Their requests were contained in a letter to the president on behalf of the CEOs of BAT East and Southern Africa, Bidfood, Massmart, Famous Brands, Exclusive Books, Magalies Citrus, Mars, Burger King, Coca-Cola, Tiger Brands, Pick n Pay, Shoprite, PepsiCo, Spar, OBC and the Clicks Group.
“The consumer goods industry’s contribution to GDP is significant and also the country’s largest employer. Millions of people depend on us for their livelihoods.
“We are alarmed and dismayed by the levels of load-shedding which we have had to endure over the past decade and which have escalated catastrophically in recent months.
“While we have maintained our operations and supply chains so far by using emergency power generators, [but] this has been at an unsustainable financial cost. It is crippling our businesses and will, in the end, mean much higher prices for consumers who are already under severe financial strain.
“The deterioration of other essential infrastructure — including water, roads, rail and policing — all make our tasks, and those of thousands of other businesses around the country, more difficult.
“If this crisis continues we will not be able to guarantee supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods. The government needs to understand this rather than believe we can maintain business as usual.
“We require urgent and decisive action from government to solve the crises and specific steps to ensure the consumer goods industry can fulfil its role as an essential service for every family,” the letter read.
Citizens also made their voices heard on social media, calling for less talk and more action.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News