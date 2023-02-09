Eco-activists stage Bay picket calling for TotalEnergies project to be halted
By Guy Rogers - 09 February 2023
Environmental activists mounted a protest at a TotalEnergies service station in KwaDwesi, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Wednesday to voice their opposition to the company’s application to mine for gas off the southern Cape coast.
About 40 members of the Eastern Cape Environment Forum and the Eastern Cape Environment Network gathered outside the Ziyabuya Mall TotalEnergies service station with placards saying “Protect our fishing” and “Total imperialism” ...
