JUST IN | Arnold Terblanche granted bail of R1m
By Devon Koen - 09 February 2023
Alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche has been granted bail in the amount of R1m by the Makhanda high court, coupled with house arrest between 8pm and 6am.
He must also report to the Mount Road police station between 6am and 4pm on Fridays...
