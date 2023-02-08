The 2Africa cable project was launched in May 2020 to increase the capacity, quality and availability of internet connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world.
Ship off KZN coast lands world's largest subsea cable system
2Africa cable project set to increase capacity, quality and availability of internet connectivity between Africa and the rest of the world when completed in 2024
The arrival of the 45,000km, 180 Terabits per second (Tbps) 2Africa cable system in Amanzimtoti is expected to bring much-needed additional international capacity for internet and other services, support high-speed internet delivery and provide greater diversity to benefit businesses and individuals throughout South Africa.
WIOCC, a leading player in the deployment of carrier-scale, future-proofed network infrastructure into Africa, landed 2Africa, the world’s largest subsea cable system, off the KwaZulu-Natal coast this week.
The 2Africa cable consortium partners are China Mobile International, Meta (formerly Facebook), MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, center3, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone/Vodacom and WIOCC.
WIOCC CEO Chris Wood said the international cable landing was another example of the company helping to build and accelerate Africa’s digital infrastructure and transformation.
“We are pleased to be working with our partners in the 2Africa project, bringing faster, more reliable internet to local businesses and consumers and making an enduring contribution to communications in Africa.
“The subsea cable system is enabling more communities to access transformative online resources, from education and healthcare to jobs and financial services, and experience the economic and social benefits of seamless connectivity,” he said.
