Nelson Mandela Bay’s bleak audit outcome

Report paints sorry picture of unspent grant money and irregular expenditure

By Andisa Bonani - 08 February 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been slapped with its 11th qualified audit opinion as R362m from conditional grants was not spent, R1.4bn of irregular expenditure was recorded, and there were no proper records of municipal assets.

The audit outcome is contained in the 2021/2022 annual report which was presented to the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) on Tuesday...

