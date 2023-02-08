×

News

LISTEN | What to expect from this this week’s Sona

08 February 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday and the big question is, what will he say?

On Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to political analyst Dr Ongama Mtimka about what to expect — with SA’s energy crisis expected to feature, given that there appears to be no end in sight to load-shedding.

Mtimka also expects Ramaphosa to address the accountability of local and provincial governments, and how the national government intends to help enable local governments.

He expects a message of hope on what the government is doing to improve the quality of life for the citizens of SA. 

Listen to what else he has to say.

