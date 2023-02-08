Irate Indwe residents threaten further protests
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 08 February 2023
Violent protests brought the small Eastern Cape town of Indwe to a standstill this week as irate residents took to the street to demand answers from the municipality regarding water supply and other service delivery issues.
The two-day protests, which started on Monday, stem from the municipality allegedly not responding to a memorandum, highlighting the service delivery issues, which had been delivered to mayor Nontombizanele Koni’s office on January 26...
Irate Indwe residents threaten further protests
