Injured employee defeats automotive powerhouse in David vs Goliath battle
By Devon Koen - 08 February 2023
A court showdown ended in automotive production company Benteler SA being found liable after an employee injured himself while operating machinery he was not properly trained to work with.
Lonwabo Hobongwana, 40, of KwaNobuhle, is claiming R1.1m in damages after suffering a disc protrusion in his lower back...
