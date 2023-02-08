Chamber, municipality sign agreement to assist with challenges
By Herald Reporter - 08 February 2023
A memorandum of understanding was signed between Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the municipality this week, paving the way for businesses to partner with the metro to assist with the multiple challenges facing the city.
Faced with crumbling infrastructure, service delivery issues, cable theft, vandalism, a water crisis and ongoing load-shedding, chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said that instead of criticising from the sidelines, business wanted to contribute practically...
Chamber, municipality sign agreement to assist with challenges
A memorandum of understanding was signed between Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the municipality this week, paving the way for businesses to partner with the metro to assist with the multiple challenges facing the city.
Faced with crumbling infrastructure, service delivery issues, cable theft, vandalism, a water crisis and ongoing load-shedding, chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said that instead of criticising from the sidelines, business wanted to contribute practically...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News