Bay pupils champion anti-underage drinking campaign
Second leg of liquor board initiative targets schools in Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Zwide
Pupils in Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Zwide are taking up the fight against under-age drinking.
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board, along with various government departments, began rolling out the second leg of its Learner Ambassadorship Underage Drinking Programme in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday...
Bay pupils champion anti-underage drinking campaign
Second leg of liquor board initiative targets schools in Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Zwide
Politics Reporter
Pupils in Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Zwide are taking up the fight against under-age drinking.
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board, along with various government departments, began rolling out the second leg of its Learner Ambassadorship Underage Drinking Programme in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
World
News
News