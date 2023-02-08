×

Bay pupils champion anti-underage drinking campaign

Second leg of liquor board initiative targets schools in Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Zwide

08 February 2023
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

Pupils in Kwazakhele, New Brighton and Zwide  are taking up the fight against under-age drinking.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board, along with various government departments, began rolling out the second leg of its Learner Ambassadorship Underage Drinking Programme in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday...

