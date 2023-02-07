×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Parliament speaker Mapisa-Nqakula briefs media on 2023 Sona readiness

By TIMESLIVE - 07 February 2023

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is briefing the media on Tuesday on parliament's preparedness for the 2023 state of the nation address to be delivered on Thursday.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read