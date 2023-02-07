DA leader John Steenhuisen is delivering what the party has termed “the true State of the Nation Address” on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been highly criticised by the opposition leader, saying he is not doing enough to ensure government resolves load-shedding, the dwindling economy and unemployment.
Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his state of the nation address on Thursday in Cape Town.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | DA leader John Steenhuisen delivers 'true State of the Nation Address'
DA leader John Steenhuisen is delivering what the party has termed “the true State of the Nation Address” on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been highly criticised by the opposition leader, saying he is not doing enough to ensure government resolves load-shedding, the dwindling economy and unemployment.
Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his state of the nation address on Thursday in Cape Town.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
World
News