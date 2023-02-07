SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo says sorry after tongue-lashing from MPs

South African Tourism (SAT) acting CEO Themba Khumalo has “apologised unreservedly” to parliament's tourism portfolio committee and the public for his behaviour at a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Khumalo told MPs on Tuesday that he was sorry for “coming across in a manner that was arrogant and probably over self-confident”.
He said his behaviour was “motivated by the fact that I was under personal attack [on] social media. I felt under pressure at ... that press briefing. Please forgive me!”
Khumalo was speaking at a tourism portfolio committee meeting at which SAT appeared to account for the proposed R1bn sponsorship deal with English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur.
His apology came after he was lambasted by committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala, who said Khumalo spoke to South Africans as if he was speaking to his children.
“The acting CEO was talking to South Africans very arrogantly ... That was an embarrassing moment for us, we did not take it lightly.”
MPs were also angered by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu's absence, accusing her of undermining the committee and being disrespectful.
“We have had a minister who has been a law unto herself, never attended portfolio committee meetings [and] not here on a crucial matter ... ,” Mahambehlala said.
MPs felt Sisulu should have attended to, among other things, introduce the SAT board.
The committee previously issued summons against Sisulu after previous requests for her to appear were ignored. Responding, she said she was seeking legal advice thereon.
The minister appointed new SAT board chairperson Thozamile Botha on Saturday, the third person in the position in three months, said Mahambehlala, who added that he received his appointment letter the same day.
Three board members resigned on Friday after the uproar over the proposed Tottenham Hotspur deal, which would have seen South Africa pay about R900m for a three-year branding sponsorship from July.
TimesLIVE
SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo says sorry after tongue-lashing from MPs
Political correspondent
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
TimesLIVE
