“Our nation and government are saddened by the loss of life in Turkey and Syria and the vast damage to social and economic infrastructure with which the two governments and populations are now confronted,” Ramaphosa said.
The quake was reported as the biggest “recorded in the history of the centre”, according to the head of Syria’s National Earthquake Centre Raed Ahmed. The earthquake measured at 7.8, the first of such scale in Turkey since 1939.
Ramaphosa thanked humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers for joining the response to the quake.
“Our hearts go out to families who have lost loved ones or are searching for relatives and we wish injured survivors a full recovery.”
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa sends condolences to victims of deadly Turkey and Syria earthquake
The death toll has risen to more than 2,600 after one of the largest earthquakes hit the two countries on Monday morning
Reporter
Image: SERTAC KAYAR
President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered condolences to those affected by an earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
The death toll is reported to have risen to more than 2,600 by Monday afternoon after an earthquake hit the two countries. Of those, 1,651 were killed in 10 provinces in Turkey and more than 960 died in Syria.
More than 12,000 people were injured in both countries.
“Our nation and government are saddened by the loss of life in Turkey and Syria and the vast damage to social and economic infrastructure with which the two governments and populations are now confronted,” Ramaphosa said.
The quake was reported as the biggest “recorded in the history of the centre”, according to the head of Syria’s National Earthquake Centre Raed Ahmed. The earthquake measured at 7.8, the first of such scale in Turkey since 1939.
Ramaphosa thanked humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers for joining the response to the quake.
“Our hearts go out to families who have lost loved ones or are searching for relatives and we wish injured survivors a full recovery.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News