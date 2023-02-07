Nothing ‘Silli’ about playful pit bull’s performance
Kusa-registered dog Selena becomes first of the breed in Gqeberha to win rally novice division in kennel club events
A Despatch pit bull owner could not be prouder of her ‘pup’, Selena, who raked in the silverware during two rally dog competitions at the weekend.
At her first competition on Saturday at the Baakens Valley Dog School grounds in Essexvale, hosted by the PE Kennel Club, the dog graded second overall, scoring 97% in the Novice division under judge Kathy Barker...
Nothing ‘Silli’ about playful pit bull’s performance
Kusa-registered dog Selena becomes first of the breed in Gqeberha to win rally novice division in kennel club events
Reporter
A Despatch pit bull owner could not be prouder of her ‘pup’, Selena, who raked in the silverware during two rally dog competitions at the weekend.
At her first competition on Saturday at the Baakens Valley Dog School grounds in Essexvale, hosted by the PE Kennel Club, the dog graded second overall, scoring 97% in the Novice division under judge Kathy Barker...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
News