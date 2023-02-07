No sewage running into sea at prime Jeffreys Bay beach, mayor says
By Herald Reporter - 07 February 2023
Reports that raw sewage is running into the sea at the Blue Flag main beach in Jeffreys Bay are false.
This is according to Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks who said the claims were unsubstantiated and maliciously intended...
No sewage running into sea at prime Jeffreys Bay beach, mayor says
Reports that raw sewage is running into the sea at the Blue Flag main beach in Jeffreys Bay are false.
This is according to Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks who said the claims were unsubstantiated and maliciously intended...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
World
News