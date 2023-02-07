×

No sewage running into sea at prime Jeffreys Bay beach, mayor says

By Herald Reporter - 07 February 2023

Reports that raw sewage is running into the sea at the Blue Flag main beach in Jeffreys Bay are false.

This is according to Kouga mayor Horatio Hendricks who said the claims were unsubstantiated and maliciously intended...

