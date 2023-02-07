New lawyers appointed for fraud accused Wessels and her son
It could be months before the multimillion-rand fraud and corruption trial involving several high-ranking officials, businesspeople and a Bay attorney gets to court.
On Tuesday, the matter was provisionally postponed to March 13 in the Gqeberha high court to allow newly appointed legal representatives for disgraced businesswoman Andrea Wessels and her son Rukaard Abrahams to consult with their clients...
New lawyers appointed for fraud accused Wessels and her son
Court reporter
It could be months before the multimillion-rand fraud and corruption trial involving several high-ranking officials, businesspeople and a Bay attorney gets to court.
On Tuesday, the matter was provisionally postponed to March 13 in the Gqeberha high court to allow newly appointed legal representatives for disgraced businesswoman Andrea Wessels and her son Rukaard Abrahams to consult with their clients...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
World
News