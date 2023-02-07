×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay needs Pretoria and Bhisho’s muscle to beat crime

Mayor, speaker say strategy being devised to reclaim metro’s ‘Friendly City’ status

07 February 2023
Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter

 

More manpower and resources are required from the provincial and national governments to end shootings and gang-related crime in Nelson Mandela Bay. ..

