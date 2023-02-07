×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Big stink as Bay porta-loos stand unserviced

Aloes residents raise disease concerns as sewage flows into estuary; city says new provider will prioritise area

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 07 February 2023

Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay’s  Aloes community are being forced to relieve themselves in the bush as their porta-loos are standing unserviced and filled to the brim.

The dire situation has raised concerns about disease, especially because of the sweltering weather in the metro recently...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read