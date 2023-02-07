Big stink as Bay porta-loos stand unserviced
Aloes residents raise disease concerns as sewage flows into estuary; city says new provider will prioritise area
By Guy Rogers - 07 February 2023
Residents of Nelson Mandela Bay’s Aloes community are being forced to relieve themselves in the bush as their porta-loos are standing unserviced and filled to the brim.
The dire situation has raised concerns about disease, especially because of the sweltering weather in the metro recently...
