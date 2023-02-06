×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Police recover officer’s firearm stolen in KwaNobuhle

By Herald Reporter - 06 February 2023

A firearm stolen from a police officer who was hit over the head in KwaNobuhle, has been recovered.

The officer was attacked from behind in a shop in Nyanda Street on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read