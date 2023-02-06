Police recover officer’s firearm stolen in KwaNobuhle
By Herald Reporter - 06 February 2023
A firearm stolen from a police officer who was hit over the head in KwaNobuhle, has been recovered.
The officer was attacked from behind in a shop in Nyanda Street on Thursday...
Police recover officer’s firearm stolen in KwaNobuhle
A firearm stolen from a police officer who was hit over the head in KwaNobuhle, has been recovered.
The officer was attacked from behind in a shop in Nyanda Street on Thursday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News