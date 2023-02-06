×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mossel Bay boy already making a name with his art skills

Twelve-year-old runs thriving business selling custom-made coffee mugs

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 06 February 2023

At just 12 years old, a young Mossel Bay boy is already proving to be an entrepreneur with his artistic creations on coffee mugs and the like.

He does everything by hand and does not use a computer programme or a printer...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read