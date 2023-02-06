×

News

Hunt for Schotia rhino poachers continues

By Herald Reporter - 06 February 2023

Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for poachers who shot, killed, and dehorned two rhinos on Schotia Safaris Private Game Reserve, near Nanaga, on Wednesday.

According to police, the adult male and female rhinos were last spotted during an afternoon game drive on Wednesday and were later discovered dead...

