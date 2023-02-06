Holidaymaker killed in robbery at KZN vacation unit

A family getaway turned into tragedy when a 44-year-old holidaymaker was killed in an alleged robbery at a rented vacation home on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast during the early hours on Saturday.
Shalima Ramsanker and her family were apparently sitting on the verandah of the unit in Collin Road, Uvongo, when the alarm went off before gunshots rang out.
They ran inside for cover, closing a sliding door behind them.
Ramsanker tried to close the kitchen door when she came face to face with the gunman.
The man allegedly shot her before demanding money.
Ramsanker tried to flee to a bedroom but collapsed and died.
The killer fled with two handbags.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Margate police were investigating charges of murder and house robbery.
“It is alleged the victims were accosted by an unknown man who robbed them of their belongings before fatally wounding the woman. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot.”
