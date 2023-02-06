×

Gqeberha cyclists do it for Walmer schoolgirls

By Guy Rogers - 06 February 2023

Fifteen intrepid Gqeberha riders cycled from Nelson Mandela Bay to Plettenberg Bay on Saturday to raise funds to buy sanitary pads for schoolgirls at three underprivileged schools in Walmer Township.

The group made it through blistering heat and rode for nine hours, but, despite some hydration challenges, were on Sunday morning enjoying breakfast in the Garden Route town...

