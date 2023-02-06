×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Felling of 60-year-old Walmer trees cuts to the quick

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 06 February 2023

It may have been a case of not being able to see the wood for the trees, but experts are fuming after two trees, more than 60 years old, were felled outside a conference centre in Gqeberha this week.

The indigenous wild plum and a red flowering gum were on municipal property, planted before the road was even tarred. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read