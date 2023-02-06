Felling of 60-year-old Walmer trees cuts to the quick
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 06 February 2023
It may have been a case of not being able to see the wood for the trees, but experts are fuming after two trees, more than 60 years old, were felled outside a conference centre in Gqeberha this week.
The indigenous wild plum and a red flowering gum were on municipal property, planted before the road was even tarred. ..
Felling of 60-year-old Walmer trees cuts to the quick
It may have been a case of not being able to see the wood for the trees, but experts are fuming after two trees, more than 60 years old, were felled outside a conference centre in Gqeberha this week.
The indigenous wild plum and a red flowering gum were on municipal property, planted before the road was even tarred. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News