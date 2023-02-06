×

News

Death toll rises in Kwazakhele mass shooting

By Herald Reporter - 06 February 2023
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu says false claims are circulating on social media that the mass shooting that occurred in Kwazakhele is 'fake news'
Image: SUPPLIED

The death toll from the recent Kwazakhele mass killing has risen to eight after one of the victims who was critical and unconscious in hospital died on Saturday.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation (OCI) confirmed Thando Fibhi, 55, had passed away.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two other people who had been hospitalised with injuries after the mass shooting, had been discharged. 

A third victim, a man, was still in hospital.

Naidu rubbished claims made in voice clips and a video circulating on social media that the incident was “fake news”.

She said the investigation and hunt for the suspects was ongoing.

“Police are aware of voice notes and a video clip that is circulating in relation to these murders,” she said.

“Police have dismissed these voice notes and video as fake news and are urging residents to distance themselves from believing its contents. 

“Police are urging receivers of these notes/clips to refrain from recirculating it as it may have dire consequences to those that are featured therein.”

Naidu urged anyone who has information relating to the murders to contact the Provincial OCI or Detective Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914. 

