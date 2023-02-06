Chilling messages haunt councillors
‘He must know, if he does not stop, his days are numbered,’ one of the threats doing the rounds says
Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 06 February 2023
A fight about work at Coega and Markman has taken a deadly turn — just days after seven people were killed and four wounded in a cold-blooded attack at a party in Kwazakhele — with WhatsApp messages and voice recordings doing the rounds implying that councillors in Motherwell should be killed.
The recordings have struck terror in the hearts of the councillors...
Chilling messages haunt councillors
‘He must know, if he does not stop, his days are numbered,’ one of the threats doing the rounds says
A fight about work at Coega and Markman has taken a deadly turn — just days after seven people were killed and four wounded in a cold-blooded attack at a party in Kwazakhele — with WhatsApp messages and voice recordings doing the rounds implying that councillors in Motherwell should be killed.
The recordings have struck terror in the hearts of the councillors...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News