Business, community roll up sleeves to rehabilitate Kelly’s Vlei

Van der Westhuizen said residents who had lived longest in the area maintained the pond was also fed by a spring and that they used to fish there and even paddle canoes around when they were young.
“They argue that the silt that has built up is from the stormwater drains, so that is why we decided to remove it.
“Glendore brought in a botanist from their environmental department who identified the alien trees, bush and reeds that needed to be removed and the indigenous vegetation that needed to be left intact and that was the way we went forward.”
He said Du Plooy’s team had also done extensive work fixing the existing playground equipment.
“They repaired the base of the merry-go-round, replaced the poles for the swing and rebuilt the jungle gym.”
Van der Westhuizen said Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal had planted an indigenous tree on site and residents had committed to maintaining the spot.
“We will still be installing a bench and we’re discussing the possibility of a low fence just to prevent people driving through here in their 4x4s.
“But the waterbirds and the children are already back so we feel the project has been a great success.”
Well-known fisherman, birder, photographer and long-time Mount Pleasant resident Barry Kurten said Kelly’s Vlei used to be a paradise for youngsters and he was very impressed with the way it was being rehabilitated.
“There is definitely a spring feeding it. I remember my boys once camped there and my son caught a giant barbel.
“It became run-down partly because of people using it to dump trash.
“Also, because it’s small, when the waterbirds introduce seed on their feet, it quickly becomes clogged up with bulrushes.
“They’re indigenous but it’s too small a system to maintain and because there’s also stormwater going in, it gets fouled up and pest species start appearing.
“With what they are doing, it’s going to be super. The community must just be ready to maintain it.”
Business, community roll up sleeves to rehabilitate Kelly’s Vlei
Thousands of tonnes of trash, alien vegetation, silt removed from Mount Pleasant water feature
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Community spirit has come to the fore in Mount Pleasant where a much-loved but badly degraded water feature has been rehabilitated.
With several thousand tonnes of trash, alien vegetation and stormwater silt removed and playground equipment renovated, a drove of children descended on Kelly’s Vlei on Saturday and they were soon playing up a storm.
Ward 1 councillor Dries van der Westhuizen, who is the infrastructure and engineering political head, said it had been an enormous job.
“But we feel the results are stunning and it’s all thanks to the efforts of the local business and the community.”
Van der Westhuizen said he and Stephen Moore of Citywide Security had for some time been discussing what to do about Kelly’s Vlei, which was providing shelter to criminals.
“Litter-pickers were also using the area to empty out the black bags they had removed from outside homes. So it was a real mess.
“Stephen then had discussions with Louis du Plooy of Glendore Sand and Stone and they said they were happy to step in to help renovate Kelly’s Vlei.
“Louis has since removed about 3,500 tonnes of rubbish, alien vegetation and silt from the three stormwater drains that empty out at that point.”
