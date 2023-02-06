An elderly Addo farmer and his wife were held up at gunpoint at the weekend by a group of men posing as police officers.
Addo farmer assaulted, 10 firearms stolen by gang posing as police officers
Image: GARETH WILSON
An elderly Addo farmer and his wife were held up at gunpoint at the weekend by a group of men posing as police officers.
After being assaulted in the orchids behind his farm on Sunday afternoon, the 68-year-old farmer and his wife, 65, were tied up and locked in a room as the four men ransacked the house stealing everything from binoculars to laptops and ten firearms worth R250,000.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two of the men were in full police uniform, another in partial police attire — in a police T-shirt and jeans — while the other was in normal clothing.
“It is alleged at about 4.30pm, the four suspects arrived at the farm in Selborne and pressed the buzzer to the house,” Naidu said.
“When the farmer went out, he was informed that the civilian person with them was a suspect and had stolen cables on the farm.
“The farmer was requested to accompany them to a canal on his farm to be inspected.”
While walking towards the canal, one suspect lagged behind while the others proceeded ahead.
“The suspect went to the house, [pointed a gun at] the woman and demanded money and firearms.
“The remaining suspects returned with the farmer who was allegedly assaulted while in the orchards.
“The couple was tied up and locked in a room while the house was ransacked.”
Eight hunting rifles and two firearms, a 9mm and .38 revolver, as well as 100 rounds of ammunition, a laptop, a pair of binoculars and a cellphone were taken.
The suspects fled in the farmer’s Toyota Fortuner which was later found abandoned about 20km away.
The value of the stolen firearms was about R250,000, Naidu said.
A case of house robbery is under investigation.
“Police are advising communities to be wary of criminals posing as police officials.
“Every police official is in possession of an identification card and a name badge.
“As a civilian, you are entitled to request identification before allowing anyone into your premises.”
HeraldLIVE
