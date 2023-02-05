Dubbed the year of “decisive leadership” the secretary-general issued a warning to party deployees — saying laziness will not be tolerated.
“We must not complain as if we are not in power, as if we are leading as the ANC, I say this to councillors, mayors, MECs, ministers: let there be a difference that you are working in those positions,” he said.
Mbalula highlighted unemployment, road infrastructure maintenance, provision of water as some of the key issues that need urgent intervention.
However, it is the energy crisis that has led to crippling electricity blackouts that he focused on, particularly the ANC’s direction that government declares a national state of disaster at Eskom.
“We hope the president, when he speaks this week in parliament, will tell us when this state of disaster will come, and when and how the ANC will go about fixing this.”
RDP housing, roads, child support grants — Mbalula lists ANC successes
Reporter
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The ANC has declared another year of decisive action and called on members to dispel “lies” that it has failed the people of South Africa.
On Sunday the governing party held its annual celebrations for the KwaZulu-Natal leg commemorating its establishment.
Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told supporters in Hammarsdale, Durban, their point of focus should be highlighting ANC government victories as opposed to infighting and greed.
“The ANC has worked — do not listen to liars who say the ANC does nothing while speaking inside RDP houses built by the ANC, in a queue to get child support grants, walking on roads built by the ANC.
“If we do not work to dispel those lies, they will be believable — because we are detached from communities, leave conferences, people don’t care that they want services,” Mbalula said.
Ramaphosa will deliver the state of the nation address on Thursday.
Mbalula put the blame on the handling of power blackouts on the struggling power utility — saying Eskom had made the ANC look dishonest in eyes of society.
“They (Eskom) tell us load-shedding will go down to level two but it increases to level six after we have told communities it is decreasing, it is obvious we are being lied to.
“What is crucial this year, is fixing the energy crisis. It is clear that we have been lied to that is why we have taken this state of disaster,” said Mbalula.
TimesLIVE
