TimesLIVE reported recently that it had learnt there had been a series of engagements between Mabuza and Ramaphosa ahead of an imminent cabinet reshuffle.
Mabuza apparently told Ramaphosa he preferred for there to be alignment between leadership positions in the ANC and government.
“While there is no pronouncement by the president on any changes in the executive, the deputy president has, within the context of ANC leadership changes, taken a considered view that it is important to align party leadership roles with government responsibilities,” the office of the deputy president told TimesLIVE.
“To this end, he has engaged the president on his intention to resign to foster leadership synergies and cohesion both in the party and the state. The deputy president is awaiting a decision to that effect.”
TimesLIVE also reported that several members of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), including those serving in Ramaphosa's cabinet, had insisted Mabuza had already resigned and not just communicated his intention to vacate office.
It was however agreed, according to insiders, that Mabuza’s resignation should not be announced until Mashatile has been sworn in as an MP, to allow him to take over as deputy president.
The president appoints his deputy from serving MPs.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa asks David Mabuza to delay resignation
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has not accepted deputy president David Mabuza’s resignation.
Instead, Ramaphosa has asked his second in command to remain in his position until the management of his “departure and transition” is finalised.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Sunday said: “Deputy President Mabuza has expressed his desire to step down from his position, following the outcome of the governing party's leadership elections in December 2022.
“However, President Ramaphosa has requested the deputy president to remain in his role until such time the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised.”
Ramaphosa finally broke his silence on the matter after Mabuza told mourners at a funeral service in Mpumalanga on Saturday that the president had “accepted” his resignation and that an announcement on his departure was looming.
The dramatic turn of events takes place days before Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address in Cape Town on Thursday. The swearing-in of ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile as MP, is expected to take place on Monday.
Mabuza - who was absent at a critical two-day cabinet lekgotla chaired by Rampahosa this past week and was last seen publicly at the ANC elective conference in December - said he had agreed with Ramaphosa that he must step down to allow Mashatile to take over.
“I have spoken to the president and told him I am stepping down. So I must also tell you, because this is my home, so that you are not surprised. You must hear it from me not from anyone else,” Mabuza said.
“I think very soon the president will make that announcement that Mabuza has resigned. Him and I have agreed,” he said.
Mabuza said he had always maintained he would respect Ramaphosa and his office which he believes he has done.
“I made a promise to you that I will respect the president until I leave office, so I am out and I hope those who remain in government will respect him,” said Mabuza
TimesLIVE reported recently that it had learnt there had been a series of engagements between Mabuza and Ramaphosa ahead of an imminent cabinet reshuffle.
Mabuza apparently told Ramaphosa he preferred for there to be alignment between leadership positions in the ANC and government.
“While there is no pronouncement by the president on any changes in the executive, the deputy president has, within the context of ANC leadership changes, taken a considered view that it is important to align party leadership roles with government responsibilities,” the office of the deputy president told TimesLIVE.
“To this end, he has engaged the president on his intention to resign to foster leadership synergies and cohesion both in the party and the state. The deputy president is awaiting a decision to that effect.”
TimesLIVE also reported that several members of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), including those serving in Ramaphosa's cabinet, had insisted Mabuza had already resigned and not just communicated his intention to vacate office.
It was however agreed, according to insiders, that Mabuza’s resignation should not be announced until Mashatile has been sworn in as an MP, to allow him to take over as deputy president.
The president appoints his deputy from serving MPs.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
World
News
News
News
News