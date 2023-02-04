SANDF to render much-needed free health services to King Cetshwayo communities

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is hosting an event from Monday until February 22 to coincide with Armed Forces Day (AFD).
It includes a series of activities, culminating in the main parade on February 21, when President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate.
The annual AFD is hosted rotationally in different provinces and honours members serving the country and pay tribute to those who have died in the line of duty.
This year, its focus will be on community outreach programmes which will benefit the King Cetshwayo district.
These include the launch of a five-year project by the South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) in Umhlathuze, which aims to offer free medical assistance to those without access to or money for medical services. The programme, called Owethu Project, will render eye care, oral health and animal health services. It will also provide university medical students in northern KwaZulu-Natal with military health skills and an SANDF team will conduct a recruitment drive at the University of Zululand from February 15 to 17.
The SAMHS, with the provincial department of health, will roll out free health services between February 6 and 17 at Eshowe Hospital, KwaMsane Clinic and Mhlathuze Sport Grounds. This will include medical screenings and oral health education for children at KwaZibonele Primary School, after which it will proceed to Maqhwakwazi Hall, Thembalimbe Primary and Dondotha Community Hall.
The SAMHS will also visit Ekhombe Primary, Ekhombe Multipurpose Centre, Makhathini Primary, Qhudeni Hall, Kwa Msane Clinic, Nkundusi Hall and Nsombosi Primary School.
Residents are urged to arrive from 7am for these free services. Those needing urgent assistance must bring their IDs, clinic cards and medical records.
More information is available from Col Azwi Makombane on 072 470 9445 or Lt-Col Palesa Majavu on 083 341 2595. For information on Armed Forces Day contact Capt Prince Tshabalala on 060 506 0895.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
SANDF to render much-needed free health services to King Cetshwayo communities
Image: Kopano Tlape
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is hosting an event from Monday until February 22 to coincide with Armed Forces Day (AFD).
It includes a series of activities, culminating in the main parade on February 21, when President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate.
The annual AFD is hosted rotationally in different provinces and honours members serving the country and pay tribute to those who have died in the line of duty.
This year, its focus will be on community outreach programmes which will benefit the King Cetshwayo district.
These include the launch of a five-year project by the South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) in Umhlathuze, which aims to offer free medical assistance to those without access to or money for medical services. The programme, called Owethu Project, will render eye care, oral health and animal health services. It will also provide university medical students in northern KwaZulu-Natal with military health skills and an SANDF team will conduct a recruitment drive at the University of Zululand from February 15 to 17.
The SAMHS, with the provincial department of health, will roll out free health services between February 6 and 17 at Eshowe Hospital, KwaMsane Clinic and Mhlathuze Sport Grounds. This will include medical screenings and oral health education for children at KwaZibonele Primary School, after which it will proceed to Maqhwakwazi Hall, Thembalimbe Primary and Dondotha Community Hall.
The SAMHS will also visit Ekhombe Primary, Ekhombe Multipurpose Centre, Makhathini Primary, Qhudeni Hall, Kwa Msane Clinic, Nkundusi Hall and Nsombosi Primary School.
Residents are urged to arrive from 7am for these free services. Those needing urgent assistance must bring their IDs, clinic cards and medical records.
More information is available from Col Azwi Makombane on 072 470 9445 or Lt-Col Palesa Majavu on 083 341 2595. For information on Armed Forces Day contact Capt Prince Tshabalala on 060 506 0895.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News