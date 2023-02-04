A 43-year-old Cape Town woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding her employer of R15m.
The Western Cape police commercial crimes unit arrested the woman on fraud charges on Thursday. Provincial police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the suspect worked for a Cape Town-based distribution company.
“The suspect was responsible for managing and processing foreign creditors,” said Gwala.
“She convinced clients to deposit company funds into her personal account. As a result, the company incurred a loss of R15m.”
The woman is set to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Monday.
Employee bust for ‘defrauding’ distribution company of R15m
Image: 123RF/scanrail/ File photo
