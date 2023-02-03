Who’s your caddie! Bay’s R8m golf tournament gets green light
By Andisa Bonani - 03 February 2023
The Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour are set to tee off at the Humewood Golf Club in March after the Nelson Mandela Bay council approved an R8m budget amendment on Thursday.
A heated showdown was expected as the ANC, PA and EFF had shown resistance to the amendment, but the red berets voted in favour of the event...
