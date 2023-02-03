EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate's court on Friday, where he faces charges related to allegedly discharging a firearm in public during the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
WATCH LIVE | Julius Malema appears in East London magistrate's court
EFF leader Julius Malema is appearing in the East London magistrate's court on Friday, where he faces charges related to allegedly discharging a firearm in public during the party’s fifth anniversary celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.
LISTEN | Malema, Snyman lose bid for magistrate's recusal
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News