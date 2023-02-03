×

News

Thousands of litres of water lost to Loerie bush

Metro on site on Thursday to fix month-old leak from bulk supply line

By Guy Rogers - 03 February 2023

Hundreds of thousands of litres of clean water has wasted away on the western rim of Nelson Mandela Bay.

A metro water team was on site in the Loerie bush on Thursday morning repairing a leak to the central supply line which has been leaking for more than a month...

